GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on GlobalFoundries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.92. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 824.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

