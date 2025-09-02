Wall Street Zen Upgrades BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

BioVie stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. BioVie has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioVie by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

