Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Metsera from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Metsera in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Metsera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSR opened at $35.29 on Friday. Metsera has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Metsera

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metsera during the first quarter valued at about $884,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Metsera during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metsera in the first quarter worth approximately $135,059,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Metsera in the first quarter worth approximately $13,111,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metsera in the first quarter worth approximately $9,679,000.

Metsera Company Profile

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

Further Reading

