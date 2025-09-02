Wall Street Zen Upgrades Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.71.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $759.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $725.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.37. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $773.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,060. This represents a 36.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $11,148,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

