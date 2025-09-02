Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITGR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

ITGR stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.58. Integer has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. Analysts expect that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,815.20. This represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,774,280.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,856.78. The trade was a 43.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

