NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NREF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NREF

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

NYSE NREF opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 207.44, a current ratio of 207.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.28. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.3%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.