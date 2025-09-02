Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLP opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Maui Land & Pineapple has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.55 million, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 81.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maui Land & Pineapple

Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple

In other news, Director Stephen M. Case acquired 2,500 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $42,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 11,933,945 shares in the company, valued at $202,757,725.55. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $191,587. Corporate insiders own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 803,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Featured Articles

