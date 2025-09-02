GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Shares of GE opened at $275.11 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $281.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $291.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

