Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Several other research firms also recently commented on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of HII opened at $270.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $293.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 310.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

