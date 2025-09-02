Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of SCNI stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

