Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 4.8%
Shares of SCNI stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.18.
About Scinai Immunotherapeutics
