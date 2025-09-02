RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $27.13 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,542.50. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $200,520.39. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,531,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,143,972.01. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 72.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 168,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 30.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,608 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 138,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 78.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 53,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

