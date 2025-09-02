RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
RCM Technologies Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $27.13 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.
Insider Transactions at RCM Technologies
In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,542.50. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $200,520.39. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,531,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,143,972.01. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RCM Technologies
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.