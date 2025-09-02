Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thryv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Thryv Price Performance

THRY stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $565.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Thryv has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $210.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thryv will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 592,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,792.80. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 9,814 shares of company stock worth $126,918 in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Thryv by 5,199.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thryv by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 76,894 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Thryv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

