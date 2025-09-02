Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Performance Shipping stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Performance Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 72.12%.The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million.

