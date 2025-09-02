Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPBD

Upbound Group Trading Down 1.7%

UPBD stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,460. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upbound Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Upbound Group by 59.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 414.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 179.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.