SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SurgePays from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

SurgePays Stock Up 2.3%

SURG stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. SurgePays has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.43.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). SurgePays had a negative return on equity of 333.87% and a negative net margin of 133.85%.The company had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 million. SurgePays has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that SurgePays will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in SurgePays by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SurgePays by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

