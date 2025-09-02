Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ:ROMA opened at $2.22 on Friday. Roma Green Finance has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

