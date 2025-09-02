Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Roma Green Finance Price Performance
NASDAQ:ROMA opened at $2.22 on Friday. Roma Green Finance has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.
Roma Green Finance Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roma Green Finance
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Roma Green Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roma Green Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.