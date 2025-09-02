ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ADTRAN stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $750.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $265.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.57 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. ADTRAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 1,572.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

