22nd Century Group’s (XXII) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

22nd Century Group Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ XXII opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.81. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $1,571.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($13.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($12.89). The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 80.22% and a negative return on equity of 344.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 255.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 7.47% of 22nd Century Group worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

