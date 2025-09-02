5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Earns “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of FEAM stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $78.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.54. 5E Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $24.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ascend Global Investment Fund bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,830,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,407,261. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bep Special Situations Iv Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,597,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,590,721.50. The trade was a 1.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 203,053 shares of company stock valued at $710,686. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

About 5E Advanced Materials

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEAM Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Marex Group plc owned 0.94% of 5E Advanced Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

