Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXG

10x Genomics Stock Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.36 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $103,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 440,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,845.52. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $307,723.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,874.67. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,149 shares of company stock valued at $539,865. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,009,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,532,000 after acquiring an additional 646,997 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 167.9% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.