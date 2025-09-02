Wall Street Zen Upgrades Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Buy

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Diodes to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Diodes Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Diodes has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $70.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.08 million. Diodes had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Diodes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Diodes announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,634.30. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,236.44. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Articles

