Culp (CULP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Culp to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $57.4980 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%.

Culp Stock Performance

NYSE:CULP opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 104,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,724.50. This represents a 13.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,932 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 5.53% of Culp worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

