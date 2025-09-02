Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Craig Hallum raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Upland Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Upland Software

Upland Software Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

UPLD opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.15. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 697.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.