American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 997,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 86,241 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 423,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 349.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 538,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 418,943 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 448,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 312,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 296,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

