Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DNA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $752.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 136.56% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.2% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 43.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 10.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

