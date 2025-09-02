Wall Street Zen Upgrades Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CLW opened at $21.53 on Friday. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.51). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 34.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2,384.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2,215.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $98,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

