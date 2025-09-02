Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

ACI opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 98.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 340.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

