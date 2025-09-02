Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Bank Of Montreal from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Bank Of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $121.09 on Friday. Bank Of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.37.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Bank Of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,259,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,061 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 2,986.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,170,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,215,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,676,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,084 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

