a.k.a. Brands’ (AKA) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (d-) rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.64. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $160.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.82 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. Research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

