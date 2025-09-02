Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bally’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Bally’s Stock Down 0.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $488.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bally’s by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $5,187,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

