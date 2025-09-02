3D Systems’ (DDD) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (d-) rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

DDD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDD

3D Systems Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

Shares of DDD stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.76. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $295.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 659,635 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 721.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,619 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.