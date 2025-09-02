The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $176.5060 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $168.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.60 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.80. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
