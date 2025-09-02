The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $176.5060 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $168.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.60 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.80. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 253.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.