Credo Technology Group (CRDO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $190.6270 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.59. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $134.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Noble Financial raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 150,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $16,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,061,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,363,588.86. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $4,470,689.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,603,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,992,916.56. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,274,583 shares of company stock valued at $113,118,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 198.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

