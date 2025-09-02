Salesforce (CRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $10.1375 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $256.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.20 and its 200-day moving average is $268.36. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $245.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,327 shares of company stock worth $15,201,738. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 138,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,313,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

