Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 75,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 29,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Pasofino Gold Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48.

About Pasofino Gold

(Get Free Report)

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pasofino Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasofino Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.