Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading 11.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) were up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 33,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 33,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Walker River Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18.
About Walker River Resources
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
