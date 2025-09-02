Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.81 and last traded at $94.35. 3,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 23,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.91.

Nestlé Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nestlé stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

