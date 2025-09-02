Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as €234.75 ($276.18) and last traded at €236.60 ($278.35). 1,129,542 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €236.85 ($278.65).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €217.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.47.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.