iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.68. 248,060 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 72,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBMO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

