Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 42,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 64,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZPTAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 757.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.97%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Further Reading

