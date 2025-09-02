EQ (CVE:EQ) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.97. 22,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 10,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -105.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.08.

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada and the United States. Its products include Atom, a geospatial marketing platform; LOCUS, a geospatial insights and analytics platform for location data enrichment, foot traffic analysis, customer analysis, competitor analysis, audience profiling, segment creation, and location planning; and Paymi that provides a seamless experience for members to securely connect their debit and credit cards and redeem cashback on their purchases.

