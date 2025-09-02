Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.75. 12,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 13,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,388,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

