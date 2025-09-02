Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Trading 0.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.43. 64,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 598% from the average session volume of 9,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.