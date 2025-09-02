Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $39.11. Approximately 23,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 52,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

Nomura Research Institute Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

