Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.48 and last traded at C$20.32. 67,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 49,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.15.
CHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st.
Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.
