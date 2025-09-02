Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Trading Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.60 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 51.54 ($0.70). 8,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 25,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.69).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 target price on shares of Aurrigo International in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 150.

The firm has a market cap of £29.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,030.80 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.99.

Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.

Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.

