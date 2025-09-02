Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Trading Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.60 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 51.54 ($0.70). 8,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 25,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.69).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 target price on shares of Aurrigo International in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 150.
Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.
Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.
