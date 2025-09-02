Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.60 and last traded at $56.63. Approximately 493,847 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71,060% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.06.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.