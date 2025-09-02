Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Trading Down 2.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 15,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 34,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Specifically, CEO Quang X. Pham sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $53,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 214,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,813.03. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadrenal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Cadrenal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.