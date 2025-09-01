Critical Review: Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) & EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) and Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 25.25% 20.51% 12.93% Gulfport Energy -9.14% 18.89% 11.36%

Risk & Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EOG Resources and Gulfport Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $23.70 billion 2.88 $6.40 billion $10.29 12.14 Gulfport Energy $958.13 million 3.19 -$261.39 million ($7.18) -24.24

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EOG Resources and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 12 11 1 2.54 Gulfport Energy 0 0 5 1 3.17

EOG Resources currently has a consensus price target of $143.61, indicating a potential upside of 14.99%. Gulfport Energy has a consensus price target of $224.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.70%. Given Gulfport Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Gulfport Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves comprising 8 MMbbl oil and 22 MMBbl NGL, and 1,550 Bcf natural gas. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

