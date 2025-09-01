Analyzing Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SkyWest and Japan Airlines”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWest $3.53 billion 1.39 $322.96 million $9.83 12.35 Japan Airlines $12.11 billion 0.76 $706.45 million $0.92 11.48

Risk and Volatility

Japan Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWest. Japan Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyWest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SkyWest has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWest and Japan Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWest 10.62% 16.69% 5.75% Japan Airlines 6.35% 12.28% 4.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SkyWest and Japan Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWest 0 0 4 0 3.00 Japan Airlines 0 0 0 1 4.00

SkyWest currently has a consensus target price of $126.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.41%. Given SkyWest’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SkyWest is more favorable than Japan Airlines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of SkyWest shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SkyWest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SkyWest beats Japan Airlines on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWest

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

About Japan Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.